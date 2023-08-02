Bank of America Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $233.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPLA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.67.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $233.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.89. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.53% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 267.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.