Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Up 11.1% in July

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25. The company has a market cap of $617.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $75.94 and a 12-month high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 27.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $116,887.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,231.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

