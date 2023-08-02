Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Up 11.1% in July

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25. The company has a market cap of $617.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $75.94 and a 12-month high of $100.85.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 27.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barrett Business Services
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.