Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Basic-Fit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Basic-Fit from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Basic-Fit Price Performance

Shares of BSFFF stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. Basic-Fit has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14.

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates 1200 clubs under Basic-Fit brand in Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

