Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.89.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

