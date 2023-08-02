Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet stock opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

