Benchmark Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $98.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.
Hub Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $104.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hub Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,021,000 after buying an additional 190,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
