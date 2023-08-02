Benchmark Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $98.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $104.67.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hub Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,021,000 after buying an additional 190,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

