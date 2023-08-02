Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period.

Big Lots stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce K. Thorn bought 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,703.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,260. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

