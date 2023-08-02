Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $407.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $572.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.32.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

