Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after buying an additional 4,091,998 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after buying an additional 3,098,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,642 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

TECH stock opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.