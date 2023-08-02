Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $374.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $379.00 to $374.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.88% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Argus raised their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Biogen stock opened at $269.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 6.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $42,375,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 16.2% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Biogen by 14.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

