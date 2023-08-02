Bird Construction (BDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Bird Construction to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of C$536.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$490.53 million.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.76. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32. The company has a market cap of C$481.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

