Blackford F. Brauer Buys 5,000 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.