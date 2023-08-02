Boeing (NYSE:BA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Northcoast Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The company traded as high as $243.10 and last traded at $240.96, with a volume of 1071578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.85.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

