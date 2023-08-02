Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $144.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton traded as high as $122.71 and last traded at $121.60, with a volume of 76633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.08.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after acquiring an additional 864,216,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,513,000 after buying an additional 159,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,549 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 56.84% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

