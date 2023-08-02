Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Boston Properties Trading Down 2.9 %

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $90.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

