Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,827 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

Boston Properties Price Performance

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

