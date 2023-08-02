Bradley Vizi Sells 21,350 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 21,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,715,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,302,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 31st, Bradley Vizi sold 15,149 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $303,131.49.
- On Tuesday, July 18th, Bradley Vizi sold 13,501 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $270,155.01.
RCM Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on RCMT shares. B. Riley raised their target price on RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th.
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
