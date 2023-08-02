Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Brady by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRC opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $337.12 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brady in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

