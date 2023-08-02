Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells $148,855.86 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $148,855.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,481.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Thursday, July 27th, Jonathan Hyman sold 12,797 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $578,936.28.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Jonathan Hyman sold 8,909 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $401,261.36.

On Monday, July 17th, Jonathan Hyman sold 99,841 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $4,272,196.39.

On Friday, July 14th, Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $4,324,865.62.

On Monday, May 15th, Jonathan Hyman sold 3,487 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $103,389.55.

Braze Trading Down 2.4 %

Braze stock opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.04. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Braze by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 298,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Braze by 215.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRZE. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.