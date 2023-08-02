Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Green

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGXX. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Bright Green by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,128,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,736,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Green during the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Green by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bright Green by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Green during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Price Performance

Shares of Bright Green stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Bright Green has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Bright Green Company Profile

Bright Green ( NASDAQ:BGXX ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

