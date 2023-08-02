Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded by Lake Street Capital to Buy

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of BCOV opened at $4.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $35,213.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,629.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $35,213.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,629.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,124,405 shares in the company, valued at $24,926,328.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 93,318 shares of company stock valued at $362,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

