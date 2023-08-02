Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $72.99.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,750,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,727,000 after acquiring an additional 528,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,761,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,807,000 after acquiring an additional 96,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

