BRP Group (BRP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect BRP Group to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $330.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.19 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. On average, analysts expect BRP Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

BRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BRP Group by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

