Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) versus Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Head to Head Analysis

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -19.17% Avino Silver & Gold Mines 4.88% 8.15% 6.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A $900,000.00 $0.02 5.85 Avino Silver & Gold Mines $44.19 million 1.95 $3.10 million $0.02 36.07

Risk and Volatility

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining. Bunker Hill Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bunker Hill Mining and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $1.80, indicating a potential upside of 149.65%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Bunker Hill Mining on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

(Get Free Report)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. In addition, the company acquires the La Preciosa property comprises 15 exploration concessions covering an area of 6,011 hectares located in Durango, Mexico. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.