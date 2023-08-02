Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,786 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $281,441.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,663.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.35. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

About TriNet Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

