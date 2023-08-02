Burton M. Goldfield Sells 7,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $732,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,431,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in TriNet Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TriNet Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

