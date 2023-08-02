Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $147.71.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPT. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.