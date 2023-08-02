Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.50

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 27374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Cameco Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 119.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.