Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.50

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 27374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 119.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth $819,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

