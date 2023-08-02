Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Barclays

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camtek from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of CAMT opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Camtek has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.54.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 5.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 2,787.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 431,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 416,108 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Camtek by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

