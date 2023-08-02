Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$363,895.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.78, for a total transaction of C$363,895.00.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total transaction of C$4,527,600.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:CNQ opened at C$80.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$61.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6185567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

