CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,699,200 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 1,529,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,992.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CASBF opened at C$3.71 on Wednesday. CanSino Biologics has a 1 year low of C$3.17 and a 1 year high of C$17.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.69.

About CanSino Biologics

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

