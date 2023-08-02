CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,913 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $438.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

