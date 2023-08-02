Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) & Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Financial Survey

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shell and Carbon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 1 3 1 0 2.00 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Shell presently has a consensus price target of $2,385.20, indicating a potential upside of 3,808.88%. Given Shell’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shell is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

This table compares Shell and Carbon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $386.20 billion 0.55 $42.31 billion $8.18 7.46 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 7.94% 17.65% 7.88% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Volatility and Risk

Shell has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shell beats Carbon Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

