Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 211.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

