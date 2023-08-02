Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 50.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.07.

Celanese Trading Down 0.0 %

CE opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

