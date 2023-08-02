Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Price Down 6.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.95. 93,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 192,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 431.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.