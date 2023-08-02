Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,345.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,345 ($17.27) and traded as low as GBX 1,275.10 ($16.37). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,295 ($16.63), with a volume of 3,534 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CER. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 1,355 ($17.40) to GBX 1,675 ($21.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cerillion from GBX 1,355 ($17.40) to GBX 1,675 ($21.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,345 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,203.33. The company has a market cap of £376.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,302.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,564.10%.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

