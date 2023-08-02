Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Lowered to C$7.75

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.90% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
Champion Iron Stock Performance
CIA opened at C$5.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.49. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$3.99 and a 1-year high of C$7.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Champion Iron Company Profile
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Iron
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.