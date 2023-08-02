Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Lowered to C$7.75

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

CIA opened at C$5.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.49. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$3.99 and a 1-year high of C$7.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). Champion Iron had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of C$463.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.5835189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

