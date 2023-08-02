City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in City were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in City by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in City by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHCO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $34,961.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,921.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $710,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $34,961.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,921.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $252,185. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City stock opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.00. City Holding has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. City’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

