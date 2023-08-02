Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $545.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.96 million. On average, analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 176,774 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $1,945,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.