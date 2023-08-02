Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,100 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $69,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $69,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,454,801.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,907. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

CCOI stock opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

