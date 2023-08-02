Contrasting GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) & Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GeoPark and Coterra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50 Coterra Energy 0 14 5 0 2.26

GeoPark presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.43%. Coterra Energy has a consensus price target of $29.87, indicating a potential upside of 8.23%. Given GeoPark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Coterra Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $1.05 billion 0.55 $224.43 million $3.71 2.70 Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 2.31 $4.07 billion $5.24 5.27

This table compares GeoPark and Coterra Energy's revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPark. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. GeoPark pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coterra Energy pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GeoPark has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. GeoPark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Coterra Energy's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 22.35% 265.35% 24.06% Coterra Energy 45.19% 29.48% 18.20%

Volatility and Risk

GeoPark has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats GeoPark on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. It also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 307,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. In addition, the company operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. It sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

