Contrasting Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) and Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) and Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Viomi Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viomi Technology $468.70 million 0.15 -$39.95 million ($0.57) -1.79

Howden Joinery Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viomi Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

55.9% of Howden Joinery Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Viomi Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Viomi Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Howden Joinery Group and Viomi Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howden Joinery Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Viomi Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus price target of $745.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,786.94%. Given Howden Joinery Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Howden Joinery Group is more favorable than Viomi Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Viomi Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A Viomi Technology -8.44% -16.36% -8.50%

Summary

Howden Joinery Group beats Viomi Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products and small appliances, such as portable fans, rice cookers, water quality meters, water filter pitchers, stainless-steel insulated water bottles, smart toilet, and food waste disposals; and value-added services. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its online platform, Viomi mobile app, and e-commerce channels, including Youpin, JD.com, Tmall, Pinduoduo, and others, as well as offline experience stores. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Corporation. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

