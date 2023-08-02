Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Core Laboratories traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 334017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Core Laboratories by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

