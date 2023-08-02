Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:VTMX) Quiet Period To Expire on August 9th

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 9th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $387,500,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VTMX opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 137.00%. The firm had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Announces Dividend

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1703 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

