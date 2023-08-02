Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 19,520 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 19,520 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $295,142.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 651,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,848,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Coursera Price Performance
COUR stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
