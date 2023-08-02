Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Sells $208,277.08 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $208,277.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 953,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,890,311.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Shravan Goli sold 29,827 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $431,000.15.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Shravan Goli sold 1,600 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $382,760.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,358 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,654.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $371,560.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Shravan Goli sold 44,716 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $583,543.80.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Shravan Goli sold 46,482 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $536,867.10.

On Monday, May 15th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $336,280.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Shravan Goli sold 1,805 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $20,306.25.

COUR stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Coursera by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 635,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 241,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,893,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,824 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

