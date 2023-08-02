Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Shravan Goli Sells 29,827 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 29,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $431,000.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 953,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,774,968.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Shravan Goli sold 13,334 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $208,277.08.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Shravan Goli sold 1,600 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $382,760.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,358 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,654.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $371,560.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Shravan Goli sold 44,716 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $583,543.80.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Shravan Goli sold 46,482 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $536,867.10.

On Monday, May 15th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $336,280.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Shravan Goli sold 1,805 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $20,306.25.

Coursera Price Performance

COUR stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. Research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coursera by 207.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 918,943 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Coursera by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Coursera by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 545,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 79.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 462,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

