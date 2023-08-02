Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Sells $240,865.92 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 16,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $240,865.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,075,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,071.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coursera Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:COUR opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

