Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Sells C$548,150.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$548,150.00.
CR stock opened at C$5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64. Crew Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$885.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.92.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.7516869 earnings per share for the current year.
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.
