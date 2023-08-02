Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Sells C$548,150.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$548,150.00.

Crew Energy Price Performance

CR stock opened at C$5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64. Crew Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$885.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.92.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.7516869 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Crew Energy

Several research firms have recently commented on CR. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.20 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.62.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

